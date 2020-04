Distribution of food items among the poor by the administration and the IHRC itself.

Deputy Assistant Agricultural Officer of Naogaon and our human rights activist Akbar Hossain assisted in the distribution.

About 30 km from Sadar upazila, a motorbike distributes food items among the poor at Shihara, a remote village area of ​​Naogaon, on the Indian border.

