With the administration, IHRC ‘Bangladesh Branch has a record amount of food items distribution activities



Worldwide people facing crisis due to corona virus.Factories, companies are shutting down because of the economic wheel.

There is public, private support going on among the poor.

Social development organizations are also working together in harmony.On the other hand, many wealthy people are distributing food items among the poor neighbors and their own families for their own financing.



IHRC Bangladesh Branch and IHRC Affiliate and Associate Organization Independent Human Rights have already completed a number of food item distribution activities across the country.

Members of the organization have been working for about a month to identify, clean, and enhance awareness of paints, disinfectant sprays, mask soaps, hand sanitizers, distribution of colors to ensure distribution and social distance.





The beneficiaries are supported multiple times by government, private, institutions or individuals

The middle class is reading the main problem.As if they were not getting relief, they couldn’t take it anywhere.

A notice was issued to those who do not have food at home, but who are unable to stand in line to seek relief for the shame of the people, to contact the IHRC Bangladesh branch and the identity of the help candidates will be kept secret.



In the second phase, the notice was issued on Facebook and several mobile numbers were released to contact the IHRC.



After the notice was issued, many people demanded food items for help, claiming there was no food in their house.



After collecting all the names of the persons seeking help, father’s name, family members, mobile numbers, the record amount has been distributed to around 15000 families across the country.



Rubait Hasan has thanked the various palaces for achieving this milestone in a new way.

(No photo was taken to protect identity).



All efforts will be made to continue all activities throughout the disaster period, and IHRC Special National Coordinator Rubait Hasan said that the administration is being contacted at the earliest for the welfare of the people.

